Robert George Packard, 68, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side.
Rob, or Papa, as he was known by all his grandkids, was born Oct. 19, 1951, in San Diego to Cecil and Joyce Packard, who preceded him in death.
Rob was raised in Moscow, where he hunted, played sports and was an avid wrestler at Moscow High School, graduating in 1970. Rob attended North Idaho College after high school, where he studied history and wrestled. Rob married the love of his life, Liz, in 1976. They enjoyed life in Coeur d’Alene, raising three children, Sean, Ryon and Trinel, before moving and settling in Rathdrum, Idaho, in their dream home in 2001.
Rob worked for Idaho Forest Industries/Stimson Lumber for 34 years as a manager of DeArmond mill, then took on a new adventure at Integrated Personal as the manager of the Sandpoint office for 11 years. Rob spent many years coaching his children in baseball and football, also volunteering in the Big Brother program. Rob enjoyed running, hunting, fishing, golf and spending time down on the family ranch in Viola.
Rob retired in October 2016. Rob spent his retired years enjoying his family and some traveling, fishing, tinkering in the garage and driving his wife around everywhere.
Rob is survived by his wife, Liz; sons Sean and Ryon, and his wife, Andi; daughter Trinel, and her fiancé, Brad; five granddaughters, Elle, Charlize, Alyssia, Priscilla and Whitnee; two grandsons, Robert and Jerek; and one more granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by two brothers, Larry and Mike; one sister, Linda; their spouses; and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake City Community Church in Coeur d’Alene, 6000 N. Ramsey Road. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you please donate to Lake City Community Church food bank.
Rob was loved by his entire family and friends and will be greatly missed. Until we see you again in heaven.