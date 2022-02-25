Robert Gerard Meehan, 80, of Pullman, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his Pullman home.
Robert was born Nov. 8, 1941, in Bronx, N.Y., to Michael and Eleanor (Stewart) Meehan. As a young child the family moved to Hicksville, N.Y., where he grew up and attended school. Robert married Carol Lynne Parish on Sept. 8, 1968, in New York. They settled in Connecticut where their two daughters were born, moving to Chatsworth, Calif., in 1980. Robert worked his entire life as a machinist in the product fabrication industry. His career spanned many years until his retirement in 2000. It was at that time he and Carol moved to Arizona where they made their home until coming to Pullman in 2018.
Robert was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church and volunteered in all areas of church life. He also spent many hours preparing food and meals at area shelters in the various communities that the family called home. Robert and Carol also raised puppies for Guide Dogs of America. He enjoyed gardening, water skiing and old cars. Robert also spent many hours assisting his daughters with various home improvement projects when visiting.
Robert is survived by his daughters, Courtney Meehan (Andrew Duff), of Pullman, and Kathleen Meehan Coop (Brian Coop), of Bend, Ore.; two brothers, James and Joseph Meehan; his sister, Geraldine Schnurman; and his grandson, Alden Duff.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, in 2019, and his parents.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. Robert will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery with his wife, Carol.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.