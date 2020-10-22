Robert Joseph Jacobs, formerly of Genesee, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the age of 84 at Bishop Place Senior Center.
Bob was born Dec. 18, 1935, at home in Genesee to Frank and Christina Jacobs. He attended Genesee grade and high school, where he played football and basketball. Bob graduated in 1954.
Bob worked at Genesee Union Warehouse in his youth. Bob’s best work was done with his hands, working as a carpenter for Sprenger Construction for 35 years. Bob was coaxed into retirement at age 75 and lived in Moscow until 2019, when he moved to Bishop Place Senior Living.
Bob was married to Irene Pellerin DeVoe on Nov. 8, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moosup, Conn. Bob is survived by sister Virginia Jones, of Bonney Lake, Wash., and preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. Bob has five surviving children, Patricia Wood (David), of Seattle, Michael DeVoe, of Moscow, Thomas DeVoe, of Riggins, Lynn Jacobs, of South Easton, Mass., and Joseph Jacobs (Debbie), of Troy. Bob has six grandchildren, Rob DeVoe, Samantha DeVoe, Alex Wood, Julianna Wood, Amanda Jacobs-Ma (Bin) and Taylor Jacobs; and four great-grandchildren, George Stott, Lyall Stott, Lily Stott and Nadia Elder.
Bob was a past member of the Genesee Fire Department, Genesee High School Booster Club and refereed high school football in the area. He enjoyed hunting (on the way to work), fishing, camping, snowmobiling, woodcutting, Sunday drives, horseshoes, gardening, playing cards with family and friends, bowling and trips to the casino.
Donations can be made in Bob’s honor to The ALS Association or to the Genesee Fire Department.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Genesee.
Short’s Funeral Chapel is assisting the family, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.