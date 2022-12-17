Funeral services for Robert L. Lewis, age 86, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church in Garfield. Pastors Dean Walker and Martin Matson will officiate at the service. Burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery. Mr. Lewis died Dec. 14, 2022, at LaDow Court in Garfield.
Robert was born July 21, 1936, at Steptoe, Wash., to Robert Lee and Wanda Mae Lewis. He attended schools in Steptoe. Robert joined the cement finisher’s union when he was 18 years old.
He married Norma E. Copner on Dec. 26, 1954, at Coeur d’Alene. The couple made their home in Garfield. Mr. Lewis was a concrete finisher and had worked on many area dam projects. He had also worked for Lydig Construction Company in Pullman, where he worked on many campus buildings. Robert and Norma also farmed 80 acres in the Garfield area.
He was a member of the Garfield Christian Church; Local No. 72 Cement Finishers Union in Spokane; the LaDow Grange; and the Garfield Gun Club.
Survivors include three sons, Clay Lewis, of Potlatch, Alan Lewis, of Garfield, and Jeffrey Lewis, of Los Altos, Calif.; a foster daughter, Patricia Weber, of Fort Hays, Kan.; a brother, John Lewis, of Spokane; sisters Penny Gilchrist, of Colfax, and Patricia Franklin, of Iola, Kan.; Six grandchildren and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma, and a sister, Linda Marlow.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Garfield Christian Church in Garfield.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.