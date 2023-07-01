Robert M. “Bob” Kelly, 93, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Clarkston.
Bob’s life journey began Nov. 27, 1929, in Spokane, born to Joseph and Louise Kelly. He joined older brother Bill. They enjoyed fishing at Newman Lake while growing up together.
Bob graduated high school at Gonzaga and joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Stationed in Plymouth, Mass. In 1948, he met Marge Pinto, his soon to be forever wife, they married in 1949. They were married 63 years until Marge’s passing in 2012. They had four children, daughter Debbie and John Mountain, of Finley, Wash., and three sons, Bob Jr. and Debbie of Pasco, Pat and Debbie of Lewiston and Kent and Brenda of Colton. At last count, Bob had 14 grandkids and 52 great-grandkids.
Bob spent his work career as a banker, ag lender and business consultant. He retired in 1993 from U.S. Bank. He made several trips to Eastern Europe as a member of President Reagan Administration’s U.S. Envoy Team as a financial consultant assisting former Soviet controlled countries understand the free enterprise system. He felt he made a positive difference.
Bob loved gardening and fishing, making multiple trips to Neah Bay with his good friend Jim Storey of Pomeroy. He truly excelled at any type of woodworking and carving. Many of his projects are cherished by family members. His ultimate passion was running. He started in his late 40s — tossing out cigarettes and tying on his shoes. In time he was running full marathons and participated in many local fun runs. A typical Sunday outing took him from his home in Pomeroy to the Alpowa Summit rest stop where he’d turn around and run home.
The last five years, as a resident of Evergreen Estates in Clarkston, Bob could be seen most every day walking around the Tri-State complex. Many were amazed by his energy.
There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Bob’s life at St. Gall Cemetery in Colton.
A special thank you to the great staff at Evergreen Estates for taking wonderful care of our Dad.