Robert M. “Bob” Kelly, 93, of Clarkston, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Clarkston.

Bob’s life journey began Nov. 27, 1929, in Spokane, born to Joseph and Louise Kelly. He joined older brother Bill. They enjoyed fishing at Newman Lake while growing up together.

Bob graduated high school at Gonzaga and joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Stationed in Plymouth, Mass. In 1948, he met Marge Pinto, his soon to be forever wife, they married in 1949. They were married 63 years until Marge’s passing in 2012. They had four children, daughter Debbie and John Mountain, of Finley, Wash., and three sons, Bob Jr. and Debbie of Pasco, Pat and Debbie of Lewiston and Kent and Brenda of Colton. At last count, Bob had 14 grandkids and 52 great-grandkids.

