Jan. 14, 1932 — May 9, 2022
“Every life is noted and is cherished, and nothing loved is ever lost or perished.” — Madeleine L’Engle
Robert Max Hinrichs, of Pullman, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones Monday, May 9, 2022, at the age of 90.
If you asked a hundred people who Bob Hinrichs was, they’d all give you a different story. A wheat farmer, seedman, garbanzo bean expert, businessman, basketball referee, loyal Coug fan and sports enthusiast, builder, developer, engineer, Pepsi star, friend, neighbor, optimist, weatherman, civic leader, adventurer, egg man, driving instructor and family man. Bob was many things to many people, but most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Bob Hinrichs was born Jan. 14, 1932, to Max and Marge Hinrichs. While at Pullman High School, he participated in football, basketball and track. He was also very active in Future Farmers of America and later became a Washington FFA State Officer. Bob worked alongside his brother, Don, and father, Max, on their farm and in the family seed business.
After graduating from high school in 1950, Bob attended Washington State College. There, he continued the legacy of his father and became a member of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and member of the WSC track team. Bob graduated from WSC in 1954 with a degree in animal husbandry. While in college, Bob married his high school sweetheart, Janet “Jan” Stone. Bob and Jan were blessed with four children, Mary Jo, Max, Phillip and Scott.
In 1954, Bob joined the U.S. Air Force, where he was a Second Lieutenant Transport Officer, stationed at Larsen Air Force Base in Moses Lake, Wash. After Bob completed his military duties, he returned to Pullman where he worked in the family business. In addition, Bob and Jan started an egg business that grew to more than 20,000 hens. The eggs were sold to local fraternities, sororities, grocery stores and restaurants.
In 1972, Bob, along with his brother, Don, purchased helicopters for crop spraying. As the business grew, Bob and Don decided to expand their business by purchasing the Sig Jorstad Crop Dusting operation.
In 1973, Bob traveled to Mexico and discovered the “Suratato” garbanzo bean. Bob felt this would be a good crop for the Palouse region. With the help of his WSU connections, this crop soon took hold and became one of the top rotation crops in the area. This innovation launched Hinrichs Trading Company, and together with their growers became one of the top bean companies recognized globally.
In 1974, Bob and Don built a new Max Hinrichs Seed plant and acquired a farm in Washtucna, Wash. There they grew wheat, barley, mustard seeds, dry peas and garbanzo beans. This was their first venture in establishing an irrigated farm project.
During the 1980s, Bob and Don were invited to travel to Saudi Arabia with friend and colleague Jack Jenkins. There, they worked with the Al Khorayef family as consultants to create sustainable agriculture and improve wheat growing techniques.
Their work produced one of the first 100 bushel/acre wheat crops seen in Saudi Arabia. This led to the development of a large farm project in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert. Their expertise and ability to acquire top experts from universities like WSU and the University of Nebraska allowed Bob and Don to assist in projects located in Africa, Jordan, Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina.
On Oct. 26, 2000, Bob married Faye Rima. They were married 21 years and blessed with a loving marriage. Bob’s family grew, as Faye came to the marriage with four children, Gayle, Arlene, Bill and Mike.
Bob’s passion to create was endless and encompassed many interests. From building houses with son Scott and Faye’s son Mike, to consulting with sons Max and Phil, Bob was dependable, knowledgeable, and always their “go-to man.” With his wife Faye by his side, the two were unstoppable and always ready for the next road trip.
Bob served on the Washington Crop Improvement Board, the Whitman County Wheat Growers, the Pullman School Board and was a member of the Pullman Lions Club, where he served a term as president. He was a lifelong member of the Pullman Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the fellowship of its members.
Bob’s ideals were simple: a firm handshake with good eye contact, never being afraid to dream, faith in God, compassion for others, family first, be true to your friendships, love your country and honor the land. Bob believed that our thoughts and imagination are the only real limits to our possibilities.
Bob leaves behind his wife, Faye Rima Hinrichs; his brother, Don Hinrichs (Liliane); his children, Mary Jo Harris (Stephen), Max Hinrichs (Vicki), Phil Hinrichs (Pamela) and Scott Hinrichs (Sue); and Faye’s children, Gayle Beason (Rick), Arlene Bruce (Todd), Bill Rima and Mike Rima (Chrissa). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Molly Hinrichs Ramos (Joe), Juliann Hinrichs, Tyler Harris (Emily), Gavin Harris, Lauren Harris, Phillip Hinrichs Jr., Kyle Hinrichs (Caitlin), Katie Hinrichs Palmer (Jordan), Josie Hinrichs, Max Hinrichs, Joey Rima, Jimmy Rima, Alyssa Anderson, Jessica Bruce, Jarred Bruce and Raya Rima; his great-grandchildren, Garret, Keegan, Sebastian, Lucy, Olive, Bo, Murphy, Wyatt and Pratt; and his niece, Laurel Hinrichs (Joe Jackowski) and their daughter, Hannah Cordell (Eric and son Anderson); great-nephew, Tyler Hinrichs (Nina and sons Nikos and Dimos); great-niece, Kayla Hinrichs (Scott and son Lewis); and cousin Mark Dissmore (Lola).
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Max and Marge Hinrichs; mother of his children, Jan Hinrichs; and his nephew, Mark Hinrichs (Jerri Davis).
The family wishes to extend a very special thank-you to caretaker Tracey Kattrera for her loving care of Bob and Faye.
A private interment will follow the funeral at the Pullman City Cemetery.
The funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 Stadium Way, Pullman.
In remembrance of Bob’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Washington State University Hinrichs Family Endowment, or the Max Hinrichs Sr. Scholarship Fund.