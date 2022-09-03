Robert Nels Cook passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, in Longview, Wash. By his side were his daughter Wanda Harris, son-in-law Wade Harris and grandsons Marty and Robert Watkins.
Bob was born June 9, 1938, on the family ranch in Juliaetta, to Asa and Carrie Bell Cook. He was a middle son of 13 children.
Bob entered the United States Navy in 1955, and returned to the family ranch in 1959 after serving on the USS Hornet in the Pacific theater.
Upon his return, he met and married his wife, Dorothy Marie. They were married for 44 years, until her passing in 2007. Bob and Dorothy had three daughters: Lisa Marie Persons, of Indiana, Robin Louise Watkins, of Lewiston, and Wanda Sue Harris, of Oregon. They lived most of their married lives in Deary.
Bob and Dorothy were also blessed with six grandchildren: Joshua Blankley, Marty Watkins, Jessica McIntosh, Robert Watkins, Grayson Cole and Jared Persons. The family has also been blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
Bob enjoyed his lifelong work as a logger in the mountains of Idaho, and his ashes will be spread in the outdoors that he loved.
A veteran’s marker will be placed at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.