Robert Olson

Robert Nord Olson, 93, longtime resident of Palouse, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Regency Retirement and Assisted Living in Pullman.

He was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Champaign, Ill., to Fred and Gwendolyn (Schick) Olson. He and his parents moved to the family farm near Palouse in 1932, and he graduated from Palouse High School in 1948. He began farming after attending Washington State College and Cal-Poly Tech at San Luis Obispo. For the first few winters, he worked for Willard Lange on a sheep ranch in Franklin County. Bob was a careful and conscientious farmer, and very committed to conservation practices, which was recognized by the Palouse Conservation District by naming him Conservation Farmer of the Year. He farmed alone, generally with no help except during haying season. Farming solo, especially during harvest, required a lot of walking — a habit that he continued regularly until a few short months before his passing. The Olson farm was one of the last in the area to be hooked up to electricity, in approximately 1944.

Bob married Maxine (Swinney) Dawdy in June 1972. She passed away Dec. 20, 1995.