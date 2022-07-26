Robert Parker Tunnicliff, 81, of Pullman, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022.
He was born April 23, 1941, to Robert Joseph Tunnicliff and Hazel Dell (Allen) Tunnicliff in Seattle. Bobby, as he was affectionately called by his family and close friends, was raised in Moscow and graduated from Moscow High School in 1959. In high school, he was an avid athlete — football and basketball — he was even an honorable mention all-American football running back. He was also involved in many extracurricular activities such as Methodist Youth Fellowship; DeMolay, an international youth leadership organization; served as Idaho Youth Governor in 1959; and Moscow High School student body president.
He went on to the University of Idaho, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in 1963, and his Juris Doctor from the U of I Law School in 1966. He was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity and served as the U of I freshman class president. Bob married his childhood sweetheart, Judy Olsen, in 1964.
During Bob’s life, he worked in the attorney general’s office in Boise, was the prosecuting attorney for Owyhee County in Idaho, was the city attorney of Caldwell to name a few. He also served as a public defender and defense attorney. Bob lived life large, he played racquetball as an adult, was legendarily fast and never lost a footrace and was a passionate golfer his whole life.
Bob was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Every story he told centered around his pride and love of his family and friends.
Bob is survived by his wife, Joanne Heberly, and her sons, John and Eric Nofsinger. He is also survived by his former spouse, Judith Ann (Olsen) Tunnicliff, their three children and seven grandchildren: daughter Kimberly Jo (Tunnicliff) LaNeve, her husband, Chris, and their children, Caitlin and Nicholas; son Trent Robert Tunnicliff, his wife, Stacy, and their children Baylus, Sean and Grey; and daughter Kelli Elizabeth Tunnicliff, her husband, Jason Price, her children, Isabelle and Marin and their father, Kirk Kludt; his two beloved sisters, Susan Dell Edelblute and Mary Diane Schaub, her husband Steve and 10 nieces and nephews.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, older brother William Allen Tunnicliff, older sister Beth Bernice Johnson and nephew James Lawrence Schaub.
In lieu of a funeral, the family will honor Bob with a celebration of his life this fall.