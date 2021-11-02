Robert William Douglass, a Colfax resident, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. He was 46. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at the First Baptist Church in Colfax with burial following in the Colfax Cemetery.
Robert was born April 1, 1975, in Newport News, Va., to Jim and Betsy Davis Douglass. He moved with his family to Oahu, Hawaii, and spent many of his growing-up years there. They moved to Colfax in 1991 and Robert graduated from Colfax High School in 1993. Following in his father’s footsteps, he immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for four years until being honorably discharged in 1997. Robert served in Germany and did two tours in Bosnia as an Abrams Tank Operator with the C Company, 4th Battalion, 67th Armor Division. After returning to Colfax, he attended Eastern Washington University in Cheney where he studied history.
Robert worked off the coast of Alaska for two years on a fish processing vessel. In 2004, he began working for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman and at the time of his death, he was a compliance technician at Schweitzer with more than 17 years of experience at the job. He loved to travel and especially liked to visit Las Vegas. He also made trips to Bali or to Texarkana, Texas, where he loved to see his brother and family.
Robert was a life member of the American Legion and was past president of the Colfax Eagles Aerie 2317. He played softball and bowled on teams from his work. He was a “big kid” who enjoyed dressing up for Halloween or attending “Comic-Con” conventions. He was a season ticket holder for Cougar football as well. Robert left us too early and will be missed by many in the community.
He is survived by his dad, Jim Douglass, of St. Charles, Mo., his brother Tim and his wife Stephanie, of Texarkana, Texas; and by his nieces and nephew, Isabella Douglass, of Texarkana, Milee Slayton, of Spokane, Lauren Slayton, of Garland, Texas, Justin Slayton, of Colfax, and Brianna Slayton, of Texarkana; and by his three great-nieces, Addilyn, Gracilyn and Jocilyn. Robert was preceded in death by his mom, Betsy, on March 22, 2009.
