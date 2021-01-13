Roberta Nell Hopkins Etcheverry, 83, a resident of Pullman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Kimani’s Adult Family Home. Because of COVID-19, a memorial will be held in the summer in Glenwood Springs, Colo.
Roberta was born April 15, 1937, in McKean Township, Ohio, to James and Helen Hopkins; she was the fourth of five children. She grew up in Johnstown, Ohio, where her father was a farmer and truck driver.
She graduated from Johnstown-Marion High School. She then attended Ohio State University and received her teaching degree.
Roberta had a love of learning and enjoyed writing and music. She was part of the Boy Scouts of America for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress and crocheter. She was an avid bowler and was on various teams throughout her life. She liked working on her yard and maintained a large garden and flower beds. Her home always had many houseplants. There were always many animals around.
She taught school for many years. After her children were born, she substituted and worked as a receptionist for a doctor.
Roberta married Jim on April 1, 1966, in Fruita, Colo. She and her family settled in Carbondale, Colo., for more than 30 years. She and her husband relocated to Pullman 16 years ago to be closer to family.
She is survived by her four children, Michelle (LuWellyn) Leany, of Santaquin, Utah, Jim (Sara) Etcheverry, of Machias, N.Y., Bill (Kimberly) Etcheverry, of Auburn, Wash., and Mary Ann (Eric) Kauwe, of Pullman; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Hubbell and Mary Hopkins, and one brother, Mark Hopkins. Roberta was preceded in death by her 2-year-old daughter, Kathleen; her brother, Howard; and her parents.
