Robin Kay (Adair) Kammeyer, 61, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pullman.
Robin was born April 13, 1959, to Neil and Zelma Adair. She grew up and attended her schooling in Potlatch. Shortly thereafter she was married to Scott Kammeyer where they resided and built a family.
She worked for many years at home running a daycare, and later turned the basement of her home into an extension of Nirk Archery where she sewed various archery accessories, hand crested wooden arrows and later mastered the craft of making Flemish bow strings which was only done by a handful of people worldwide. Upon divorce in the early 2000s, Robin worked to learn the property management trade and started to slowly acquire rental properties and manage them throughout the region for a handful of owners and eventually herself.
For those of you that knew Robin, she loved the color purple, and was most happy following around her boys for their sports activities over the years such as basketball and baseball. Above all else she was most proud of her children, creating the thriving property management company and to finally be a Grandmother to Eloise Catherine Kammeyer.
Survivors include her two sons, Mike Kammeyer and Brad Kammeyer; along with her everything Eloise Kammeyer of Moscow. Her siblings include Debbie Kerns, Danny Adair, Lanny Adair, Curtis Lee, Randy Lee and Stacey Adair; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Please take COVID seriously and do your best to protect your community and loved ones, it took Robin from us and we miss her so much!