Our favorite uncle, Robin Lee Stackpole, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lewiston, following a fall. He was 89.
Robin was born Sept. 26, 1933, in Lapwai, to Frank Stackpole and Frances (Kootsie) Platt Stackpole. The family lived in Clarkston. After his father died of tuberculosis in 1943, the family eventually moved to a hill top ranch in Kendrick. Robin attended Kendrick High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1955, serving in France.
Robin bought the Kendrick ranch from his mother when she remarried. He worked at the Spalding sawmill for a time, then went to work for the Nez Perce County Library system in Lewiston, driving the bookmobile to the small towns nearby and treating his nieces with bookmobile rides during their summer visits. He moved to Lewiston to be closer to work and eventually retired from the library system.
Robin enjoyed being outdoors and was a talented gardener, selling flowers, berries, vegetables and fruit at farmers markets. Traffic slowed to view his flowers. He also raised goats, sheep and chickens. He enjoyed time on the Salmon River, family visits and trips to Wetaskiwin, Alberta. Robin was our family historian, and a much-loved uncle.
Robin was preceded in death by his father, Frank Stackpole, mother, Frances (Kootsie) Platt Spreiter, brother, Dale, and grandparents John and Emma Platt.
Robin is survived by his brother, Gerald (Mary) Stackpole of Monroe, Wash.; nieces and nephew, Susan (Brad) Lauer of Sultan, Wash.; Karen (Clyde) Jelinek of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla.; Steven (Ginger) Stackpole, Monroe; Janet (Nick) Callahan of Edmonds, Wash. He is also survived by eight great nieces and nephews, Andy and Henry Lauer; Danielle, Derek, and Lauren Jelinek; Jerry and Trish Stackpole; and Nicholas Callahan; as well as six great-great-nieces and nephews.
There will be no services per his request. Robin, we will miss you forever.