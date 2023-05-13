Our favorite uncle, Robin Lee Stackpole, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Lewiston, following a fall. He was 89.

Robin was born Sept. 26, 1933, in Lapwai, to Frank Stackpole and Frances (Kootsie) Platt Stackpole. The family lived in Clarkston. After his father died of tuberculosis in 1943, the family eventually moved to a hill top ranch in Kendrick. Robin attended Kendrick High School and joined the U.S. Army in 1955, serving in France.

Robin bought the Kendrick ranch from his mother when she remarried. He worked at the Spalding sawmill for a time, then went to work for the Nez Perce County Library system in Lewiston, driving the bookmobile to the small towns nearby and treating his nieces with bookmobile rides during their summer visits. He moved to Lewiston to be closer to work and eventually retired from the library system.

Tags

Recommended for you