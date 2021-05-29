Roger Oettli, a financial officer known for his many university capital projects and innovative child care and scholar programs, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Dillon, Mont.
He was 70 and lived in Divide, Mont., at the time of his death. The cause was complications from cancer.
Mr. Oettli started his career in higher education at Western Washington University, where he worked for 14 years. He then worked for the University of Idaho for five years; the University of California, Berkeley, for five years; and finally for two years at the University of Washington. Mr. Oettli helped pioneer new housing and dining construction on all the campuses and initiated programs in support of early childhood education and scholar’s residences in Idaho and Berkeley, Calif.
He is survived by his sister, Toni Lee Peterson; stepson John Hulbert III; and three grandchildren.