Ronald Craig Weitman, 77, of Benton City, Wash., passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Richland Rehabilitation Center in Richland.
Craig was born Sept. 7, 1943, in Pullman, to Ernest and Ethel (Reed) Weitman. He grew up on the family farm in Thornton, Wash., and attended school in Rosalia, Wash. Following graduation from high school in 1961, Craig moved to Pullman and went to work for Safeway, where he became the produce manager.
Craig worked for a while for the Milwaukee Railroad until changing career paths, going to work at Walt Housley Ford in Pullman. He moved to the Tri-Cities, where he went to work at Lorne Bangert Ford, before moving to Portland, Ore., continuing his career at North Side Ford. Craig later became co-owner of Columbia Truck Center in Portland. Following his retirement, Craig moved to Benton City, Wash., where he has made his home since.
Craig loved to fly and earned his pilot’s license. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gold prospecting and riding his motorcycle. He is a former member of the Pullman Jaycees and the Moscow Elks Lodge.
Craig is survived by his son, Brad (Marisa) Weitman, of Boring, Ore.; his granddaughter, Alisha (Aaron) Scott, and great-grandsons Jaxon and Carter, of Portland, Ore.; his sister, Kathy Gagne; and nephew Joe Gagne and family, of North Battleford, Saskatchewan; niece Samantha Tiessen and family, of Kamloops, British Columbia; and many friends and neighbors in the Benton City community. Craig was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Reed Weitman.
No public services are planned at this time and Craig will have a marker placed at the Thornton cemetery in Thornton, Wash. His ashes will be scattered.
Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax has been entrusted with arrangements.
