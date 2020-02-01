Ronald Dwayne Mael, of Bovill, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the age of 84.
Ron was born Aug. 21, 1935, in his grandparents’ home in Spokane to Harold and Myrtle Mael.
Ron enjoyed camping, hunting and woodworking. He was a logger and yard foremen at McFarland Co. in Bovill. He was also a volunteer fireman and played Santa twice for the town. Ron served in the U.S. Navy right out of high school. He grew up in the Park country between Bovill and Deary with his parents and seven siblings. He graduated from Deary High School, where he was a great football player.
Ron is survived by two sisters, Hazel Chandler and Carol (Ron) Craig; wife Jimi Kay; daughters Teri (Joe) Neumayer and Traci (Doug) Bezona, and son Brad (Teresa) Mael; grandkids Eric, Brenna, Sara, Angie, Staci, Joseph, Tyler and Darrin; and great-grandkids Aiden, Ava, Harper, Bridger, Maja, Steven, Izzy, Frankie, Wyatt, Briggs and Wyatt.
A celebration of life for Ron will be at noon June 20. It will be an open house/covered-dish meal at the Maels home in Bovill. Call Traci with questions at (360) 398-7538.