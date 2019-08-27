Ronald Eugene Bieker “Papa,” 78, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Ronald was born March 21, 1941, in Ferdinand to Joseph and Henrietta (Haener) Bieker. Ronald served his country after joining the U.S. Navy in December of 1958. After his discharge in March 1962, Ronald became a welder and ultimately went on to become a journeyman plumber. Ronald owned his own successful plumbing business for more than 30 years before retiring to spend time with his grandchildren.
Ronald was a simple, loyal and loving man. His biggest joys in life were his children and grandchildren. Ronald spent his days as “Papa” and his passion was taking care of and watching his grandchildren thrive.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Henrietta. He is survived by his daughter and four sons, Mindi, Russ, Mike, Brian and Jason; his four grandchildren, Christian, Aliya, Carl and Sage; his siblings John, Ken, Joe, La Vonne, Marvin and Dan.
A private final salute with military funeral honors will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Ronald’s honor.