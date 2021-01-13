Ronald Henry Bielenberg, 76, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home because of his long battle with COPD.
He was born Oct. 13, 1944, to Herman and Rosella (Roth) Bielenberg in Genesee. He is 1 of 10 children.
Ron attended school at St. Mary’s Catholic School and attended Genesee High School. In 1963, he married Bettie Peterson and together they had two daughters, Lisa Shirazian Wild and Lori O’Hagan. After their divorce in 1969, Ron moved to Riverside, Calif., in 1978.
In 1980, he married Robin Stephenson and took her three children, Tammy LaBissoniere, James Bielenberg and Robbie Bielenberg, as his own. Ron and Robin stayed in California until 1983, when they moved back to Ron’s hometown of Genesee.
Ron retired from Washington State University in 2002. He was a man of many hobbies and passions, including racing his own cars and snowmobiles, hunting, fishing and watching football. In later years he enjoyed attending NASCAR races, classic car shows and auctions.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Robin Bielenberg; children Lisa (Darrell Rodeen) Shirazian Wild, Lori (Dennis) O’Hagan, Tammy LaBissoniere, James (Paula) Bielenberg and Robbie (Janeth) Bielenberg; brothers Len Bielenberg and Leo Bielenberg; sisters Patricia Flerchinger and Henrietta Healey; grandchildren Derek, Crystal, Jesse, Lisa, Brent, Brandon, Breanna, Kelsey, Hayley, Cameron, Laine and Rosalie; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Rosella Bielenberg; sisters Teresa Bielenberg, Rose McGowan and Rita Meacham; brother Howard Bielenberg and twin brother Donald Bielenberg; and grandchildren Nikki Shirazian, Brett Paynter and Jacob Doty Bielenberg.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Genesee Catholic Cemetery. Mask required during graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate in Ron’s memory to Shriners and Crippled Children’s.