Ronald Lee Meyer

Ronald Lee “Ron” Meyer, age 83, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021.
He is survived by his children, John Meyer (Lori), Dee Meyer (Dean Scheef), Mike Meyer (Erica), Geri Meyer (Mat Wagner) and Debi Meyer Cox (Craig); grandchildren, Sydni, Michael, Kail, Andy, Noble, Charlie, Owen, Brody, and Cyrus; and many other family and friends. Ron was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sally; parents, Ralph and Ella; brother, Jerry; sisters, Karen, and Dorothy.
He was an active member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church and retired from Washington State University as Director of Housing and Maintenance. Ron was an award-winning potter in the Albuquerque area and enjoyed a good game of golf.
The Memorial Service was 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 9500 Constitution Avenue NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112.