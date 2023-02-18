Ronald Olson

Ronald Dorman Olson, 53, of Deary, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
He was born to Verla and Dorman Olson on Feb. 22, 1969.
He attended Deary High School and has remained in the area since.
His first job was firefighting at Bohles Cabin for Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association. His employment following were at Edwards Mill, at the University of Idaho steam plant and for Mark Reynolds Construction.
Total Lawn Care was his first landscaping job, which he loved and eventually encouraged him to start his own grounds and lawn service, and working for the City of Deary and the Cemetery District. Ron was very particular and meticulous when it came to doing a great mow job, which led to several individual patrons who relied on his loyal and dependable lawn care.
At the time of his death, he was employed for the Whitepine School District as a substitute janitor and groundskeeper. Being a kid at heart, he was at ease with the students and staff at the Bovill School.
He was a funny and kind janitor, and the kids and staff loved him. He will truly be missed there.
He was always interested in electronics and anything technical. He was our go-to guy when we needed his tech expertise.
He loved tinkering on four-wheelers, cars and pickups — it seems like he was always working on his or that of someone else. He loved camping and going on four-wheeler rides with friends. He enjoyed target shooting and showing off his many homemade targets.
Ron is survived by his father, Dorman Olson; a brother “Kermit” Douglas and Lynda Olson; sisters Brenda and Rick Lohman, and Bonnie and Doug Browning, all of Deary; in addition to aunts, many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verla Olson.
He will be remembered for his loving spirit and generous heart. We will cherish our memories and keep him close in our hearts forever.
Please come and join us in a celebration of Ronnie’s life at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Deary Community Center. We invite you to enjoy a meal and share your favorite memories and stories.
A private interment service will be held at a later date.