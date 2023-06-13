Ronald “Ron” Fiscus passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 69, in the town of Pollock, Idaho. He passed away peacefully in his garden near his tractor, surrounded by his partner of 13 years Tresa Shearer and his animals by his side.

Ron was born in Moscow on Nov. 12, 1953, and grew up on the family farm in Potlatch as a child. Later, he graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972 and soon after joined the U.S. Navy where he served two years, and six months before being honorably discharged. After serving, he returned home and married Sharol “Shari” Candler on Nov. 22, 1975, and attended Lewis-Clark State College where he received a certificate in appliance repair. Ron was a man of many trades. He worked at the Lewiston, Potlatch and Edwards sawmills, farmed with his family, and then returned to the mill community where he spent time at the sawmill in Princeton as a trimmer operator.

When Ron wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he could be found in his garden utilizing his amazing green thumb to grow various vegetables, in his shop working on his next woodworking project, or sitting next to a fishing hole. He loved to tell stories and always made everyone around him feel welcome, Ron never met a stranger.

