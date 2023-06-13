Ronald “Ron” Fiscus passed away Monday, June 5, 2023, at the age of 69, in the town of Pollock, Idaho. He passed away peacefully in his garden near his tractor, surrounded by his partner of 13 years Tresa Shearer and his animals by his side.
Ron was born in Moscow on Nov. 12, 1953, and grew up on the family farm in Potlatch as a child. Later, he graduated from Potlatch High School in 1972 and soon after joined the U.S. Navy where he served two years, and six months before being honorably discharged. After serving, he returned home and married Sharol “Shari” Candler on Nov. 22, 1975, and attended Lewis-Clark State College where he received a certificate in appliance repair. Ron was a man of many trades. He worked at the Lewiston, Potlatch and Edwards sawmills, farmed with his family, and then returned to the mill community where he spent time at the sawmill in Princeton as a trimmer operator.
When Ron wasn’t working or spending time with his family, he could be found in his garden utilizing his amazing green thumb to grow various vegetables, in his shop working on his next woodworking project, or sitting next to a fishing hole. He loved to tell stories and always made everyone around him feel welcome, Ron never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chester “Chet” Fiscus, his mother, Dorothy Fiscus and his wife Shari, of 33 years. He is survived by his sons Casey of Milton, Fla., David of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Timothy of Townsend, Mont. His daughters-in-law Jennifer and Tricia, and eight grandchildren Riley, Haley, Finley, Ezekiel, Takoda, Taylor Gregg, Tanna Gregg and Timberlee Fiscus. He also leaves behind his sisters Carolyn Gottschalk, Marilyn Crumley, and brother Steve Fiscus as well as his partner Tresa Shearer.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 725 Spruce St., Potlatch, with Father Chase Hasenoehrl officiating. Immediately following there will be a graveside service for family at Rock Creek Cemetery followed by a covered-dish reception at the Princeton Community Center to gather and share memories of Ron.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.