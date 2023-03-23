Ronald W. Wright, a Wenatchee resident since 1971, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Wenatchee, at age 84. He was born in Moscow, to Wilbur and Alien Wright, and was raised in Potlatch, graduating from Potlatch High School in 1956. He met his wife, Marlene, on a blind date in Palouse, and they began their journey for 61 years together until she passed in 2020. Married life together began in 1959 in Potlatch with stops in Salt Lake City; Renton, Wash., and Kent, Wash., before settling in Wenatchee.
Ron operated his own distributorship business out of Potlatch selling Blue Bell potato chips, as well as restaurant and bar supplies. Selling out, he completed an electronics course in Salt Lake City and began an electrical/electronic journey at the Boeing Space Center in Kent, followed by 22 years at Dolco Packaging as an electrician/supervisor. Following Dolco, he owned and operated The Frame Works in Wenatchee for a few years before retiring again.
Ron had numerous hobbies, all involved with working with his hands. A neighbor once said, “Is their nothing you can’t do?”
Ron and Marlene were enthusiastic boaters, bitten by the “two-foot-it-is-bug,” beginning with a canoe and progressing through the years to a 28-foot cruiser, spending many leisure hours on local waters. They were long-time members of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, staying at every boat-only campground numerous times over the years, exploring and relaxing with family and friends.
Retirement years found them escaping North Central Washington winters in their fifth wheel, traveling to the warmer climates of Arizona and Texas.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Alien Wright; wife, Marlene Wright and sister Melva Dial (Gale). He is survived by his son Kevin Wright (Kathy), Wenatchee; daughter Teresa Cole (Craig), Pullman; brother Jon Wright (Carol), Buckeye, Ariz.; granddaughter Jennifer Gault (Justin), Ephrata, Wash.; grandsons Hayden and Austin Cole, Pullman; grandson Jason Thorson (Kimili), Corpus Christi, Texas; granddaughter Brenda, Spokane; great-grandchildren Avery and Athen Gault, Madison Fjeld, Tyce and Jett Thorson, Alyssa and Amber Cooklin and Noah Thorson.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. There will be a viewing March 23-27, and a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 1, at the Freeze Cemetery in Potlatch. A luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. following the service at the American Legion Log Cabin in Potlach, and all are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.