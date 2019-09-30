Rondell Hunt-DeRooy, formerly of Colfax, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Federal Way, Wash., at the age of 57. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Colfax with Pastor Dean Ellis officiating. Viewing will be Tuesday and Wednesday at Bruning Funeral Home, Colfax. Rondell will be laid to rest in the Colfax Cemetery
She was born Oct. 9, 1961, the oldest of three girls, to Ronald and Bunny Moyer Hunt, in Idaho Falls. When she was young, the family moved to Endicott, Wash., and Rondell started school there. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1979. Rondell was crowned Miss Colfax, and the following year she proudly represented as the Palouse Empire Fair Queen.
She started work in secretarial positions at Washington State University. Rondell loved the social atmosphere on Pullman’s college campus and was usually near the center of it all. She moved on to a “bigger and better” scene in Seattle where she worked in retail clothing stores for a while until she found her calling in the medical field. She really enjoyed working as a nursing assistant for Harborview Medical Center for a short while and later for private doctor’s practices
She married Brian DeRooy in Seattle in 1991 and they had two children, Malia and Dalton. After they divorced, Rondell moved back to Colfax with the kids and they enrolled in school here. She was an avid fan of the Washington State Cougars and the Seattle Seahawks. Rondell loved any opportunity she could get to be with her grandkids. She moved back to the Seattle area three or four years ago.
Rondell is survived by her mother, Bunny Hunt, Lewiston; her daughter, Malia DeRooy of Hampton, Va.; sisters Tauna (Mark) Johnson, Moscow, and Andra (Stu) Warner, St. John, Wash.; her half-sister, Mindy (Matt) Stangel of Sandpoint, Idaho; stepmother, Linda Hunt; and by two grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Jaiden and Kaia.
She was preceded in death by her son Dalton in 2008 and by her father, Ron in 2014. The family has set up an account at Columbia Bank (any branch) with the hope that those wishing to assist the family will consider a contribution. It is greatly appreciated. The online guest book for Rondell is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.