Rosalinda Fernandez Nygaard, 50, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at her home in Moscow after battling MDS and other complications.
Rosalinda was born Nov. 24, 1971, in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, Philippines. She moved from the Philippines when she was 18 to live in Santa Maria, Calif. She got a job as a certified nursing assistant at Country Oaks Care Center. She met the love of her life, Joshua Nygaard, in June of 1997. Rosalinda and Joshua got married March 28, 1999, at Pismo Beach, Calif. They then raised three beautiful daughters, Rokell, Jessica and Katherine. The three girls became the most important part of their lives. After the passing of Joshua Nygaard, Rosalinda and her daughters moved to Potlatch to be closer to her late husband’s family.
Rosalinda was a devoted mother, a hard worker and enjoyed spending her time with family. Rosalinda worked as a CNA at Good Samaritan Society in Moscow. She always called her residents her second family and loved her job. In 2018, her love for her job was awarded with the National Caregiver Champion for Good Samaritan Society. When she wasn’t working, she was spending time with her daughters and family. With a contagious smile and an infectious laugh, she could brighten any room on any day. Quality time with those she loved was her number one joy, and the ability to enjoy good food was a close second.
Rosalinda is survived by her daughters, Rokell, Jessica and Katherine Nygaard; her sisters, Raquelinda, Arlinda, Rolita, and Jovelita Salvador. She is predeceased by her husband, Joshua Nygaard, and her parents Erlinda Fernandez and Rosendo Salvador.
Donations are being accepted for a scholarship fund in Rosalinda’s name through the Good Samaritan Society in Moscow. Please call (208) 882-6560 with questions or visit 640 Eisenhower St., Moscow, ID 83843. Donations can also be made to the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope in person or through Venmo or Paypal. Please contact Debi Dockins at (509) 330-0576 for questions or visit 1320 West Cove Road, Viola, ID 83872.
A viewing will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Short’s Funeral Chapel. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Short’s Funeral Chapel. A reception will follow the services from 2:30-5 p.m. at the 1912 Center. The reception will be potluck style, so please let Rokell or Jessica Nygaard know at (208) 310-2275 if you plan on bringing a dish.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.