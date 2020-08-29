Roxanne E. Carrick, a resident of Harvard, passed away surrounded by her loved ones at home Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Born Feb. 17, 1940, in Salem, Ore., to Everett Victor Kaiser and Mable (Hall) Kaiser, she attended her school in Salem, where she was a cheerleader for her high school’s various sport teams. She married her high school sweetheart, Leland Carrick, after he returned home from serving in the Army in 1960. They raised their three sons, Scott, Craig and Mitch, in northern Idaho and had many adventures together, hunting, packing and exploring the countryside. The couple then moved to Harvard in 2000, where they have lived ever since.
Roxanne’s survivors are her husband, Leland C. Carrick; two sons, Scott and Mitch; and two grandsons, Maverick and Logan.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. today at the Woodfell Cemetery, near Harvard, with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating.
Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.