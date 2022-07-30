Roy A. Johnson, 83, a longtime Pullman resident, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aspen Park of Cascadia in Moscow.
He was born March 20, 1939, in Oak Park, Ill., to Adolph H. and Emily (Mrazek) Johnson and grew up in Berwyn, Ill. Following high school graduation from Morton High School in Cicero, Ill., he attended St. Olaf’s College in Minnesota. He received his doctorate in mathematics from the University of Iowa in 1964 before joining the U.S. Peace Corps. He taught mathematics at the University of Lagos (1964-65), University College of Addis Ababa (Ethiopia, 1965-66) and Washington State University (1966-98). Roy met Carole Schulte, of Fort Madison, Iowa, while in graduate school, and in October 1967, they were married in Iowa City, Iowa.
He enjoyed reading, going for walks and using the computer. He was a member of Pullman Baptist Church until it closed in 2008 and then became part of St. James’ Episcopal Church in Pullman. He was active with the Pullman Senior Center.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers and his wife of 52 years, Carole. He is survived by their daughter, Jennifer (Doug) McElroy, of Pullman; their son Mark (Denise) Johnson, of Gig Harbor, Wash.; three grandchildren, Griffin, Emma and Riley Johnson; and nephew Ralph Johnson, of Chicago.
A memorial service for Roy and Carole is planned for the near future, with details to be announced when available. He will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery, and Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be sent to St. James’ Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman, WA 99163 or to the Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview, Pullman, WA 99163. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.