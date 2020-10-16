Russell C. Biggam, of Moscow, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed on to be with his Lord on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Gritman Memorial Hospital in Moscow at the age of 70.
Russell was born March 15, 1950, in Minneapolis to Dr. William R. and Mary Lou Biggam. He attended Moscow schools and graduated from Moscow Senior High School in 1968. On June 15, 1973, Russell married Betty J. Cleveland at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Moscow. After graduating from the University of Idaho in 1972 with his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture, he worked in the AG Science Department as an aquatic entomologist at the University of Idaho until he retired in 2008.
Russell was an avid member of the Moscow community for many years. He participated in the Lion’s Club International for 44 years, specifically the Moscow Central Lion’s Club chapter. He also helped raise funds through the Vandal Booster Club for the University of Idaho athletics teams, as well as recording game statistics for many Vandal athletics games for more than 30 years.
Russell was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, and his parents, Dr. William R. and Mary Lou, and is survived by his sister, Barbara (Jim) Andrews; his daughter, Jennifer (Ken) Gonzales; son Will Biggam; grandchildren Mitchell (Grace) Gonzales and Rachael (Joshua) Hofstrand; and great-grandchildren Eva and Titus (Gonzales); and many extended family members.
At Russ’ request, there will be no formal service. Memorials in honor of Russ may be sent to the Moscow Central Lion’s Club Foundation, P.O. Box 8655, Moscow, ID 83843, or to the Betty J. & Russell C. Biggam Vandal Cycling Endowment at www.givecampus.com/campaigns/3269/donations/new.
Local arrangements are being handled by Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.