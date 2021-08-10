Russell Edward Comeau, 64, of Garfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Russell was born May 27, 1957, in North Haven, Conn., to Alphonse “Ray” and Gladys (Stockman) Comeau. He grew up in North Haven where he attended school and graduated from high school there. Russell entered the U.S. Air Force following graduation and served 21 years until his honorable discharge in 1997 as a master sergeant. It was during his Air Force career that Russell married Mary Hines, and together they both served in the Air Force. They were stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Airway Heights, Wash., from where he was honorably discharged. They moved to Garfield in 1997 and Russell began a 20-year career at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, where he was a technician. He had recently retired from SEL.
Russell was a very honest man throughout his life and you always knew where he stood. He enjoyed camping, fishing and the outdoors. Russell so enjoyed the family’s backroad travels and all that they explored. He enjoyed electronics and woodworking as well. He was a loving grandfather who loved his granddaughters. He had a special interest in his animals through the years.
Russell is survived by his companion and best friend, Mary Comeau, of Garfield; a stepson, Christopher (Melissa) Luke, of Spokane Valley; two brothers, Richard (Robin) Comeau and Victor (Lisa) Comeau; a niece and nephew, Gary and Lisa Waters; and his three granddaughters, Isis, Katy and Lilly. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Diane Waters.
The family will greet friends at a visitation from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Services and burial with full military honors will take place in North Haven, Conn. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.