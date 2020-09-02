Russell “Jack” Zagelow, 65, of Orofino, died of cancer at Deary on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. He was born Sept. 7, 1954, to James Zagelow and Loretta Harris, and was the youngest of six children.
Jack was raised in Bovill. He graduated from Deary High School in 1973, and went to work for the CPTPA (Clearwater, Potlatch Timber Protection Association) and McFarland Pole Co. in the early ’70s. He drove logging trucks for various companies for many years, retiring in 2017 from Bear Creek Timber Co. out of Orofino.
His passion was his family and his guitar. He started playing guitar when he was 9 years old when his older brother, Joe, taught him an E minor chord. He played rock ’n’ roll with various bands, starting in the early ’70s, and played with Six String Circus the last four years. He was known and loved by many as “Uncle Jack” or “Ripper.”
Jack is survived by daughter Loretta Marie Zagelow, of Orofino; stepson Jaime Dee Steadman, of Healdsburg, Calif.; brothers Allen Zagelow, of Moscow, and Joe Zagelow (Kari), of Deary; sisters June Smith (Justin), of Bovill, and Carla Eggers, of Lewiston; brother-in-law Stan Babkowski, of Stephenville, Texas; grandsons Curtis and Miles Hamilton, of Orofino; stepgrandsons Lucas and Isaac Hamilton, of Lewiston; stepgranddaughter Allie Steadman, of Orofino; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Cheryl Babkowksi; and great-niece Kori Day.
A remembrance will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Canyon Inn Bar and Grill, 20289 Big Canyon Road, Peck, Idaho. There will be a potluck dinner with music by Six String Circus.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the National Kidney Foundation and the Clearwater County Humane Society.
Malcom's Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.