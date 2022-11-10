Ruth Casey Ihnat, 91, of Pullman, passed away Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Ruth was born Aug. 6, 1931, in the village of Hibbing, Minn., and was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Inez Casey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Ihnat, and two sisters. She is survived by her three children, Kristine Baker, Karen Ihnat Proff, and Susan (Chuck) Hilliard.
She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her body has been cremated and her family will commemorate her life privately.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman was in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.