Ryan Lawrence O’Fallon, 45, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at his Pullman home. Ryan was born Sept. 15, 1977, in Pullman to James and Elaine (Tegg) O’Fallon. He grew up and attended Pullman schools, participating in baseball, football and wrestling through his high school years.
Following graduation from Pullman High School in 1996, Ryan attended Washington State University where he earned three bachelor degrees in mathematics, computer engineering and electrical engineering, followed by his master’s degree in mathematics. At the completion of his education Ryan joined Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman as an electrical engineer where he was building his career at the time of his death.
Ryan loved sports and collecting cards and memorabilia, especially baseball and football. He especially enjoyed playing catch with his nephews and playing hoops with his brothers. Ryan loved his dogs and mountain biking as well. He spent time with his mother and loved helping her with many things. Ryan was a kind and generous spirit who always put his family and friends ahead of himself.
Ryan is survived by his mom Elaine at the Pullman home; his sister Christy (married to Jarod and mom of Shannon, Emmaleigh, Jacob and Owen); two brothers Michael (married to Lisa and dad of Mikaela, Samantha and Hannah) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Andrew O’Fallon of Pullman. Ryan was preceded in death by his father, James, in 2013 and his pup, Chico.
The memorial service to celebrate Ryan’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.