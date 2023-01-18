Sally Ann Bingman, of Troy, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. She was born Sept. 26, 1941, to Lawrence Bankson and Clara Taylor in Clarkston, and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1959.
Sally enjoyed working in her yard, tending her flower garden and she was an avid reader.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Clara. She is survived by her husband, Larry Bingman, of Troy; children Kelly Mason, of Portland, Ore., Bent Bingman, of Troy, Shauna Fackler, of Oakley, Calif., and Sam Paris, of Missouri; her grandson Jared Wicks of Troy; and two great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department.
There will be a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception will follow at her home in Troy.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.