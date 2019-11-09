Sally (Koppel) Beaton, 78, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Sarnia, Ontario.
She was the beloved wife of Jack Beaton for 26 years; loving mother of Gretchen Destremps (Skip) and Jane Hamblin (Todd), both of Massachusetts; dear stepmother to Gary, Marilyn and Randy Beaton, of London, Ontario, and Nancy Wehrung (Chris), of Pullman; cherished grandmother of Courtney Destremps, Samantha (Cam) Cunningham, Joseph Hamblin and several step-grandchildren.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Mildred Bowe, and husband Jack Koppel.
Sally was born April 19, 1941, and graduated from Grants Pass High School in 1959, Willamette University in 1963 and Washington State University in 1990. She served as associate director of the Washington State University Alumni Association and was the road mom for the school’s show choir, Crimson Company. One of Sally’s greatest legacies was working alongside Keith Lincoln on the WSU building committee, which led to the creation of the Lewis Alumni Centre. After her retirement in 1993, Sally moved to Sarnia, Ontario. She was asked to return to work at the Alumni Centre in 2003 for one year and was happy to do so. Long after leaving WSU, Sally’s passion for WSU Cougar sports continued.
Sally and Jack enjoyed travel and visited all seven continents. In her later years, Sally continued her love of handwork, including quilting, knitting and traditional rug hooking. She had several international publications featuring her work.
Sally was laid to rest Sept. 30, 2019, in Sarnia, Ontario. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Lewis Alumni Centre, P.O. Box 646150, Pullman, WA 99164.