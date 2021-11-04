Sally Prater, Pullman resident, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Pullman at the age of 85. Private family graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Sally was born Jan. 22, 1936, to Fred and Mary (Bunch) Deerkop, of Palouse, and grew up on a farm there. She met Robert Prater while they were in high school and they married July 20, 1954, and had two children. Bob and Sally lived in Palouse until 1978 when they moved to Pullman, where she lived until her death Sunday.
Sally was a hairdresser for 44 years, first in Palouse then in Pullman, where she amused many people by walking to work reading a book. She and Bob loved dancing together, and she was a Cub Scout den mother. She enjoyed camping with her family, which frequently included making huckleberry pancakes and fried toast. Sally believed in family dinners (homemade noodles with chicken and wilted lettuce were frequent favorites), and she taught her son to stand on his head. Sally loved her family — she was always there with a joke and a smile, and they will miss her very much.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bob, at their Pullman home; her two children, Kym (Jack) Darling, of Pullman, and Bob (Susan) Prater, of Longmont, Colo.; four grandchildren, Maurice Rodrigues, Brittney Mamula, Matthew Prater and Michele Prater; three great-grandchildren, Jaydin Rodrigues, and Kenneth and Blake Hauck; and by her brother, Loren, living in Texas. The online guest book is at kimballfh.com.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.