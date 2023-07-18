Beloved husband, father, brother and cherished friend to all; Dr. Samuel Shu Mou Chan departed our world Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after a long, debilitating illness.

Born June 11, 1934, in Hainan Island, China, Sam was a devoted son to his parents and loving big brother to 10 younger siblings. He graduated from Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in mining and metallurgical engineering and came to the United States for graduate studies shortly thereafter.

He arrived in Rolla, Mo., in 1957, and went on to receive a mining and engineering Master of Science degree in 1960 and a geology Master of Science degree in 1962 from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy.

