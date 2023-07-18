Beloved husband, father, brother and cherished friend to all; Dr. Samuel Shu Mou Chan departed our world Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after a long, debilitating illness.
Born June 11, 1934, in Hainan Island, China, Sam was a devoted son to his parents and loving big brother to 10 younger siblings. He graduated from Cheng Kung University in Tainan, Taiwan, in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science in mining and metallurgical engineering and came to the United States for graduate studies shortly thereafter.
He arrived in Rolla, Mo., in 1957, and went on to receive a mining and engineering Master of Science degree in 1960 and a geology Master of Science degree in 1962 from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy.
In February 1959, Sam met his future wife, Theresa Wang, at a Chinese New Year celebration in St. Louis. Theresa was studying nursing at DePaul Catholic Nursing School. Sam and Theresa dated for three and a half years and married in St. Louis in August 1962 after Theresa’s graduation.
That same year Sam took a teaching position at the University of Idaho and began working on his thesis. In 1966, he attained his Ph.D. in geology from the U of I College of Mines. He went on to earn tenure as a full professor at the U of I and published numerous articles based on his many years of research and industry experience. He took early retirement in 1989 due to the progression of his illness.
After his retirement, Sam and Theresa relocated to California, first Davis and then San Francisco.
Sam was a loving father and he was happiest spending time at home with his family while planting fruit trees in his garden. He loved planning family vacations and adventures. He traveled all over the world for both business and pleasure. The most memorable family vacations often involved long road trips in a station wagon packed full of kids and a dog. He drove his family thousands of miles around the U.S. and Canada and documented every moment through photos and film. At the end of every travel adventure, he treated his family to a slide show and recorded movie portraying all the wonderful moments. As family and friends gathered to watch dad’s productions we sipped jasmine tea, ate all his favorite snacks (chocolate, ice cream, nuts and fruits), and erupted in laughter as dad injected his silliness and humor into the narration. We will never forget these most precious and intimate moments as we reflect with warm smiles and wagging tails. “We love you, Dad … until we meet again, you will live forever in our hearts.”
Sam is survived by his wife of 61 years, Theresa; three daughters, Barbara, Christine and Valerie; his son, Andy, and three grandchildren, Simon, Ethan and Marina.
He is also survived by his beloved brothers, Bing Chan, Shu-Bon Chan, Edmond Chan, Shu-Toa Chan, Jeff Chan; (Shu-Kon Chan — deceased), and sisters, Wei-Kwan Luk, Sally Chan, Jean Kuo, Siu-Kwan Lum.
The funeral was held Friday, July 14, in San Francisco.