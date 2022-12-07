Sandra Kay (Johnson) Taylor passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home in Troy. She was 83 years old.
Sandra lived in Troy for 50 years with her husband Stan. Sandy was a librarian at the Troy Library, volunteered at the Troy Food Bank and was a city council member. She was an avid bowler for many years, enjoyed fishing in Alaska and adored her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sandy is preceded in death by her husband, Stan, her sister, Dona, and her parents, Robert and Ruth. She is survived by her daughter Sheri Sullivan-Rice; son Steve Taylor and wife Debbie; grandchildren Sean Sullivan and wife Melissa, Kaitlin Sullivan, Justin Rice, Evan and Daniel Taylor; and great-grandchildren Porter and Lezah.
Sandy requested no service.