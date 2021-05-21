Sandra Kay Souders, 80, of Oakesdale, Wash., passed away from complications of congestive heart and renal failure Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Sandy was born to Thomas and Mary (Vigue) Pederson March 15, 1941, at the home of her grandparents Bill and Emily Vigue, in Orofino. The family relocated to Bovill. At age 7, Sandy lost her dad to a logging accident. Her mother later married Elwood Wunderlich, and together they had three more boys.
The family later moved to Avery, Idaho, where she went to grade school and made many lifelong friends. Sandy attended high school in Deary but left school her junior year to marry Bob Warner April 10, 1958. She would later go on to receive her high school diploma.
The couple’s first child, a daughter, Jaimie Sue, was born Nov. 7, 1959. Their second child, Robert “Rob” Eugene, was born Sept. 9, 1963, and their third child, Rodney Wayne, was born Aug. 17, 1967. The couple divorced in 1971. On June 2, 1973, Sandy married Burton “Burt” Souders. After living in Joel, Idaho, and then Deary, the couple eventually moved to Garfield, where she and Burt got involved with the Garfield Christian Fellowship. Their service, faith and fellowship cannot be understated. Sandy worked at various banks in Moscow and Pullman until she retired in 2007 from the Washington State Employees Credit Union on the Pullman campus.
Burt passed away Aug. 11, 2014, after 41 years of marriage. She spent her last three years living in St. Maries, Idaho, where she spent her time with her childhood friend, companion and fellow snowbird Jim Scourey. She came to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Jaimie and Tom, mid-February when her health started to decline.
She enjoyed collecting antiques (especially pigs) and collectibles, yard sales, puzzles of all kinds, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, cross-stich, quilting, playing cards, playing games, genealogy, decorating and traveling. She loved Elvis and was an avid fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Jaimie (Tom) Dahl, and son Robert Warner; stepdaughter, Charlotte Randaggio; and stepson, Eric (Denise) Souders; brothers Ted (Kathy) Pederson, Elwood Jr. (Ginger) Wunderlich, and Dale Wunderlich; the children of the late Arnold “Mutt” Wallace: Sharon (Jack) McMillan, Shirley (Gene) Clasen, Beth Harkcom, and brother Dan Wallace (Susie); aunt Opal Anderson, and lots of cousins, nephews, nieces and greats. She has seven grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Jim Scourey for taking good care of Sandy when her health started to fail, and to her many friends for their love, support and friendship over the years.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 29 at Oakesdale First Baptist Church, 209 W. Bartlett St., Oakesdale, WA 99158 with Pastors Tom Dahl and Dean Walker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to worldvisions.com, Garfield Christian Fellowship and Oakesdale First Baptist Church.