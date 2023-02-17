Sandra Lee (née Piert) Fitch, 79, passed from this earthly realm into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2022. She was born at Fort Rucker, Ala., where her father was stationed during World War II.
She grew up in Prineville, Ore., and then Potlatch, where she met Byron Fitch. They were married in April 1962 and spent that summer on fire-watch duty at Spyglass Lookout, in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, as well as a second summer on Faucet Lookout, which provided many stories that entertained family and friends.
After Sandra graduated from the University of Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in Education, they moved to southeastern Idaho for Byron’s job with the federal government. Their family started to grow there with two girls, Heather and Erica. The family moved to Boise, where their, son Michael, was born.
Throughout this time, Sandra was a preschool/elementary teacher. The family moved from southern Idaho to Omak, Wash., then to Moses Lake, Wash., and finally Ritzville, Wash.
She was a stay-at-home mom and became involved in Girl Scouts with her daughters as lifetime member, troop leader and service-unit manager. In Ritzville, she was library director, retiring in 2009. She was actively involved at the Ritzville Trinity United Methodist Church in many of the committees as well as Youth Group, Celebrate Recovery and Bible studies.
She is remembered by many for fostering a sense of community and togetherness everywhere she went. Her father, John, mother, Odean, and younger brother, Steve, preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, Byron; sister Sharon; children Heather, Erica and Michael; and four grandchildren.
A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023. Memorial gifts in her honor can be made to Horizon Hospice, Union Gospel Mission of Spokane and Ritzville Trinity United Methodist Church.