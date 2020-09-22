On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Sandra Sue Garcia (Price), Sweet Sandie to all who knew her, was freed from her broken, worn-out body and stands radiant, beautiful and rejoicing in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sandie was known for her gentle, kind and compassionate spirit, and was adored and passionately loved by her husband of 45 years, Bob Garcia. Sandie loved fishing, camping, or “glamping” as she called it, and traveling with her beloved husband, Bob. She was an avid quilter with an uncanny eye for detail, design and color, and loved decorating her home with her numerous quilted wall hangings.
Sandie was born Friday, April 13, 1945, in Colville, Wash., to Gene and Mary Price (Hormel). She graduated from Colville High School in 1963. Sandie wanted to get married before she turned 30, so she and Bob were married April 12, 1975, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene.
Sandie was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Eugene Price; mother Mary Graham (Hormel); stepfather Grover Graham; sisters Bertha Nielsen, Sue Foerch, Connie Price Cates and Thelma Price Skiles; and brothers Lance Rhodes and Maurice Price. She is survived by her husband, Bob Garcia, of Moscow; brother James Price (Karol Price), of Spokane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
For information about a memorial service celebrating Sandie’s life, please contact Bridge Bible Fellowship in Moscow at (208) 882-0674. Sandie had a heart for disadvantaged and orphaned children, so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to or sponsoring a child through Compassion Ministries.
