Sara Moore passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes Monday, May 4, 2020, at the age of 92.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, memorial services will be delayed until public gatherings are safely allowed. The family held a small, private, online service on Mother’s Day. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pullman Regional Hospital COVID-19 Fund.
Sara is survived by her son, Barry Moore, and daughter-in-law Danna Moore; her grandchildren, Ariel David, Dylan Moore, Nathan Thompson and Abigail Thompson; and by her son-in-law, Curtis Thompson. The family expresses sincere thanks to Eva Tupesio, who provided kind care of Sara for the past three years.
Sara was born to Bedford and Lillie Howell LeSueur in Birmingham, Ala. She was born in the same house where she lived until she was married. She was the last of four children; her older siblings, James, Ivylyn and Hilma. Sara always said, “My sisters spoiled me rotten.” She had a happy childhood; her mother was a teacher and her father worked for the Frisco Railway.
Sara attended Stockhom Methodist Church and joined the choir at an early age. Singing in the church choir was always one of her greatest joys. She directed the Woodlawn High School Choir in her junior year and toured all over south Alabama and Florida. She continued to sing for more than 50 years in the choir of Huffman Methodist Church.
She attended Birmingham Southern College. Although they grew up in nearby neighborhoods, Sara “officially” met Maxie Moore at the BSC library. Sara and Mack married and Mack served in the U.S. Air Force, where he learned to fly. Sara moved with Mack’s stations before finally settling in Birmingham, where Mack joined the Air National Guard and took a job with Southern Natural Gas Corporation. Flying in the military and private sectors became Mack’s lifelong career. Sara and Mack had two children, Barry and Marsha. Sara taught school for a while, then became a full-time mother and homemaker.
Sara described her marriage as a very happy one; one highlight was their 50th anniversary when all their grandchildren accompanied them on a celebration in Hawaii. Unfortunately, that year was later marred by the untimely loss of their daughter, Marsha. The loss of Marsha weighed heavy on Sara and Mack and was especially tragic as she had become a physician, one of only a very few specialists in pulmonary pediatrics, and was conducting important clinical and biomedical research on a cure for cystic fibrosis.
Sara and Mack moved to Pullman to be closer to their grandchildren. They began volunteering together at the Pullman Memorial Hospital; donations of service and financial support to the hospital were highlights for both of their lives. After Mack passed away, Sara continued to volunteer. She loved greeting and helping people find their way at the hospital every Tuesday and Friday morning. Sara was Hospital Volunteer of the Year in 2018 and amassed more than 1,700 hours of service.
Before she passed, Sara had a chance to say goodbye to her family and friends and expressed her gratitude for a long and happy life. She will be truly missed as a mother, grandmother and friend. Online condolences may be made at www.kimballfh.com. Kimball Funeral Home is caring for the family.