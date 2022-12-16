Sarah Anita Hopper, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
Sarah was born Nov. 16, 1979, in Loma Linda, Calif. She moved to Moscow is 1996, where Sarah finished high school in 1999. She volunteered at Gritman and enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics. Her favorite events included snowshoeing and swimming.
She is survived by her mother, Amanda Hopper, and her siblings, Ayme Hunt, Anna Hopper, Aaron Hopper, and Joseph Hopper.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com