Sarah Katherine Peterson died Monday, June 21, 2021, in Olympia.
She was born at St. Peter Hospital in Olympia on Sept. 19, 1963, and was baptized at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church as an infant. Sarah lived in Pullman between 1967 and 1980. She had a happy childhood with her three sisters and many friends. She returned to Olympia with her family in 1980 and graduated from Capital High School in 1982.
Sarah attended the University of Washington from 1982 to 1986 and was married during her junior year. In 1985, she became seriously ill and could not complete her education. She moved back to Olympia in 1987. Her second marriage, to DeWayne Sharlow, ended with his death in 2009.
Sarah was always concerned about others and helped wherever she could. She faced her illness with great courage. She was always proud of being a mother to three beautiful babies and her role as a mother was always her greatest goal. She was artistic, creative and imaginative in all of her pursuits in school and in everything that she did.
Throughout Sarah’s illness her family was always by her side. She touched many lives in the community and her family wishes to thank the many people who were kind and helped in so many ways. Her last years were good and she was looking forward to the future. She was much loved.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Friends are welcome. Her ashes will be interred in the columbarium at Gloria Dei following the service.
Sarah is survived by her two sons, Jesse Peterson and Ian Sharlow, and her birth daughter, Taylor; parents Lloyd and Dorothy Peterson; her three sisters, Signe Hoerner, Betsy Wright and Alice Dayoob (brothers-in-law Gene Hoerner, Eddie Hendrickson and Ed Dayoob); her aunts, Katie Miller and Grace Miller; her friend John Horlick; her nieces, Rebecca Hanson and Genevieve Dayoob; her nephews, Matt, Sam and Zach Wright, Andrew Hoerner and Eddie Dayoob; and four cousins, Lee Brown, Nancy Dolson, Josie Ho and Patricia Miller-Ho.
The family would be pleased if any memorial donations are made to: NAMI Thurston/Mason, 4305 Lacey Blvd. SE No. 28, Lacey WA, 98503.