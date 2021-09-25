Sean Michael Dealy, 38, of Pullman, was called home by the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
Sean was born April 22, 1983, in Yakima to Dan Dealy and Peggy Smith-Dealy. Sean grew up in Yakima with his two older siblings, William and Christine. As a young child, Sean was a loving, easygoing boy with a good sense of humor. He had many interests as a young man, including sports and WWE wrestling, which both were of interest to him his entire life.
Sean graduated from Eisenhower High School in Yakima in 2001. Sean was well liked and popular in high school as he had a certain presence and charisma about him that was undeniable. Sean was voted homecoming king, ASB student body president and captain of his football team, all of which he was very proud of.
Sean went on to attend Clark College in Vancouver, Wash., on a track and field scholarship. He participated in shot put and discus and was a second-team All-American. Sean earned an associate degree in arts. Sean later took online courses through Washington State University in management leadership, something he later proved to be very passionate about.
Sean began a relationship with Crystal Astry in 2003. Sean welcomed her 18-month-old son, Dylan Astry, with open arms. Sean was extremely proud of being a father figure and role model to Dylan. On Oct. 22, 2008, Crystal and Sean welcomed a son, Gavyn Michael Dealy. They moved to Pullman in 2010 for Sean’s job opportunity with Shopko, a job he started as a junior in high school as a stock boy, and he eventually became a general manager. Later, Crystal and Sean’s relationship ended; however, they remained friends.
Sean later met the love of his life, Racheal Heath. The two began dating in October 2012 and married April 4, 2017. Sean and Racheal would prove to be a perfect fit for each other. Together they enjoyed camping, traveling, enjoying a morning coffee, cooking, gatherings with friends, and spending time with their children.
Sean began a new career with Jack in the Box in 2014, a job he really excelled at. Sean worked his way into a general manager role where he was able to do what he enjoyed so much, mentoring others and being active in their personal growth within the company. He moved up to the district manager position, where he oversaw multiple restaurants both in Pullman and Spokane. Sean went on to earn many achievements and awards during his career at Jack in the Box. This was a company he was extremely loyal to and cared a lot about.
Although Sean’s career kept him very busy, he always made time for the things and people that were important to him. Coaching youth football and basketball was one of Sean’s passions that he was very good at. He had a positive impact on every kid he coached and mentored through their sports activities they shared a love for.
On Sept. 18, 2019, Sean’s family became complete when he and Racheal welcomed their daughter, Emma Jo Dealy. Sean always made being a good father his top priority, as he had a special connection with all his children. He and Dylan shared a love for music and taking drives together, enjoying their one-on-one time. Dylan followed in his father’s footsteps, working in one of the restaurants Sean managed. He and Gavyn shared love for the 49ers and WWE wrestling. Gavyn plays football and proudly wears his father’s old high school football number, No. 76. Having a daughter was something Sean always looked forward to in life and cherished the father-daughter relationship he and Emma had.
While Sean always had a strong connection with God, it was strengthened in the last few years. Living his faith was important to him. He valued time spent with his family, listening to Christian music, and enjoyed attending church on Sundays.
Sean is survived by his wife, Racheal Dealy; sons Dylan Astry and Gavyn Dealy; daughter Emma Dealy, all of Pullman; mother Peggy Smith-Dealy, of Pullman; brother William Brock (Sandi), of Selah, Wash.; sister Christine Brock, of Yakima; mother-in-law Jorene Heath, of Clarkston; many aunts, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. Sean was preceded in death by his father, Dan Dealy; aunt Patricia Dealy; and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Living Faith Fellowship Church in Pullman.
In memory of Sean, donations may be made to Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope. Online condolences may be sent to kimballfh.com.