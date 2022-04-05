On Monday, March 28, 2022, the world lost one of its best. Shane Michael Davidson’s warm smile was like a “welcome home” to everyone. Shane passed after a short battle with cancer; surrounded by friends and family listening to classic rock tunes.
Shane was born Jan. 13, 1975, in Portland, Ore., to Sherrie Zimmerman and Michael Holtman, of Coos Bay, Ore. Sherrie moved with her boys, Shane, Travis and Josh, to Colfax, where they met their “Pops,” Bruce Davidson.
In 1993, Shane met Crystal Flint, in Moscow, marrying July 13, 1996. Upon marriage, Shane became an instant father to Crystal’s son, Sam. They welcomed another son, Race, in 1999, and a daughter, Molly, in 2001. They lived in Irrigon, Ore.; Colfax, Ellensburg, and Pullman, before finally settling in St. John, Wash., in 2014.
A 27-year journeyman carpenter and concrete finisher, no one knew more about concrete.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Shane Davidson memorial fund at P1FCU or to the Ronald McDonald house.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.