Shari Jeanette (Brown) Mead, 58, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Her sudden passing has left an emptiness in the hearts of many. She was someone you could not help but love. Her family was her world and her No. 1 priority, loving them with a pure heart.
Mom was a jack-of-all-trades. She loved to sew. She spent many hours behind the sewing machine and didn’t need a pattern to make anything. She was a master crafter. She loved to cook, but didn’t always like to share her recipes. That was probably because she wanted to make sure she was the one to feed everyone. She wasn’t afraid of many things in life. Her biggest joy and achievement was being a mother and grandmother. There was nothing more important to her. She was the caretaker of all of us, putting herself before anyone else. She was our biggest cheerleader and supporter.
Mom was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother to eight amazing children, aunt, sister and friend. Being nana to her grandbabies was the light of her life. She adored and loved them. She was preceded in death by her mother, Diana Brown, her father, Ross Brown, and her sister, Patty Paige. She leaves behind four children: Toni Bogar McCall, Charity Mead Hervey, Marvin Mead and Nate Mead; as well as many kids who she loved like her own. She also left behind her husband of 26 years, Marvin Mead Sr. She was an incredible woman and a light for so many people. She will be missed by many. Until we meet again, we love you.
Viewing will be held from 1-4 p.m. Friday at Short’s Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Bovill Cemetery, with a reception at the Bovill Community Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.