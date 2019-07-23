Sharlee Wilson, 79, of Hayden, Idaho

Sharlee Wilson, 79, a former resident of Potlatch, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Chewelah, Wash., to Coy and Bessie (Dooley) Myers. She attended her schooling in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School in 1957.
She married Edward Wilson on March 28, 1958, in Palouse. The couple started their journey in California and later moved to Garfield for the next few years. They spent some time in Seattle before moving back to Garfield, and then made their home in Potlatch in 1978, where they settled for the next 35 years. Sharlee was employed at Washington State University, where she worked as a custodian until retiring in 2002 after 23 years of service.
The couple moved to Hayden, Idaho, in 2013, where Sharlee lost her husband later the same year. Sharlee continued to live in Hayden next door to her son.
She enjoyed camping, raising English bulldogs, embroidery, word puzzles and long drives in the country and around lakes. She adored her two puppies, Sweet Pea and Sassy.
Survivors include one son, Edward C. Wilson (Anja), of Hayden, three daughters, Mary Lou Bricker (Scott), Elizabeth Ann Lusby (Jay), both of Viola; and Patricia Ann Bell (Mike), of Clarksville, Tenn. Sharlee is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one brother, three sisters, one grandson and one great-grandson.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Freeze Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Kramer officiating. Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family.