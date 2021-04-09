Sharon Anne Fernandez

Sharon Anne (Gearhart) Fernandez was born Dec. 7, 1977, and left this earth surrounded in love by family Sunday, April 4, 2021.
Heaven welcomes this very special angel after her extraordinary battle with metastatic breast cancer. She loved and lived her life to the fullest. She leaves her family, extended family and many friends who love her and will miss her dearly.
Shari grew up in the rolling hills of Palouse and completed her undergrad degree at WSU and her master’s degree at Boise State. She experienced success through her career in grant writing, fundraising and event planning. She attended Leadership Boise and was named a “2013 Boise Women of the Year Honoree” by the Idaho Business Review.
Most of all, she was a beloved wife to her husband and high school sweetheart, Dave, and an amazing mom to her two beautiful girls, Sofia (13) and Alexa (11), who she loved deeply. She filled her free time with things that brought her joy, like baking, volunteering, exploring, helping her girls build their imaginations, and laughing with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Eric Gearhart; her cousin, Whende Keatts; and her grandparents. She is survived by her husband, David Fernandez, and two daughters, Sofia and Alexa, all of Boise; her parents, Lynne and John Gearhart, of Palouse; brothers Chris (Tina) Gearhart and Marc (Courtney) Gearhart, all of Snoqualmie, Wash.; parents-in-law Diane and Tony Fernandez, and brother-in-law Joe Fernandez, all of Lewiston; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.