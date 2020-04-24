Sharon Jacobson passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Palouse Hills Assisted Living in Moscow.
She was born Sharon Lee Baker in 1932 in Pendleton, Ore., to Jay Baker and Lorena Dickson Baker. An only child, Sharon grew up on their farm west of Pomeroy and enjoyed the extended Baker and Dickson families. She graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1950 and then studied at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Walla Walla, becoming a registered nurse in 1953. She married Gordon Jacobson from Spokane in October 1953 at Pomeroy First Christian Church,and they had two daughters. The family lived in Wyoming, Seattle, Alaska and Loon Lake, Wash.
After Gordon’s death in 1970, Sharon moved to California, where she married Le Jacobson, a carpenter. They lived at Huntington Beach, Calif., for 20 years, and she enjoyed walking and cycling along the ocean. Throughout these years, she worked at Mercy General Hospital in Santa Ana, where she had many nursing friends and social events. She became stepmother to Le’s five children in California. She enjoyed visiting her daughter Shelley and son-in-law Simon in England. The three took many travels together to Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Morocco, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. She was proud to be descended from Oregon Trail pioneers, and she was also an avid reader of memoirs and biographies of all kinds.
Sharon retired after a 40-year career in nursing. She and Le moved to Clarkston, where they looked after her mother, Lorena, who died in 2007 at the age of 104. They were also close to Sharon’s younger daughter, Kelly. Sharon and Le enjoyed visiting Kelly and her family at their farm in Troy. In 2004, Sharon and her elder daughter traveled to France and explored the Normandy beaches and the D-Day museums and cemeteries in the area. She made detailed scrapbooks from each of her foreign trips.
Sharon developed Alzheimer’s disease in her early 80s and her final years were difficult, though she was delighted by her two great-grandsons who live in Moscow. When Le died in 2016, she moved to Good Samaritan in Moscow and then to Palouse Hills Assisted Living. Though her eldest daughter resides in England, the rest of the family were together in Moscow and were there to support her. Last year she was still able to share her treasured scrapbooks and remember some of her trips.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Kelly Riley (Peter Lupi), of Moscow, and Shelley and Simon McAlister, of West Sussex, England; granddaughter Amber Rand and her husband, Dana, and two great-grandsons, Caden and Tyson Rand, of Moscow.
Sharon’s ashes will be placed next to family in the Pomeroy cemetery. There will not be a service. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.