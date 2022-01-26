Sharon Kay Gamet Morrison, 69, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Sharon was born in Townsend, Mont., on Aug. 7, 1952, to Pauline Foss and Clarence Morrison. She grew up in Townsend until her early teen years, then her family moved to Clarkston where she lived until marrying her first husband, Roger Gamet, in August 1973. Sharon then become an Army wife at that time.
While being an Army wife, Sharon was able to travel some of the world. She lived in Tacoma, Frankfurt, Germany and Daleville, Ala., and in 1980, Sharon moved back home and made her home in Palouse, where she lived for 41 years. Sharon married her second husband, Richard Gamet, in October 1983.
Sharon had been an active member in her community. She enjoyed volunteering at the local thrift store Needful Things. Sharon was an active member of the Palouse Grange No. 177 from the ’80s into the ’90s. She also enjoyed camping — for many years she took care of the White Pine Campground. Sharon had many artistic talents; she would excel at anything she would try.
Sharon is survived by her six children, Shanna Gamet (Larry), of Pullman, Dustian Gamet, of Pullman, Carrie (Gamet) Doramus, of Palouse, the grandson she adopted, David Gamet, of Pullman, and her bonus children, Thomas Gamet (Yvette), of Florida, Michele Gamet (Nathan), of Tacoma; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Morrison (Dagmar), of Lacey, Wash., and Teddy Morrrison (Kasey), of Hamilton, Mont.; two sisters, Ronda Sliter (Bob), of Pomeroy, and Jenny Wood (Dusty), of Hamilton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gamet; her mother and father; two brothers, Steve Morrison and Paul (Lyyski) Foss; and her son-in-law, Phillip Doramus.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Palouse Federated Church in Palouse. A covered-dish dinner will follow.