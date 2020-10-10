Sharon L. Ledeman, 77, of Pullman, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Whitman Medical Center in Colfax.
Sharon was born March 27, 1943, in Colfax, to Donald and Maxine (Short) Taylor. She grew up and attended school in Pullman, where she graduated from high school. Sharon received her associate degree from Kinman Business College in 1962, and went to work at Washington State University, where she was a secretary.
Sharon married Kenneth Ledeman in Coeur d’Alene on Dec, 3, 1976. Kenneth preceded her in death in 2018. Following a 30-year career, she retired from WSU. Sharon crocheted many baby blankets for the Colfax hospital through the years. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Taylor.
Sharon will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery in a private ceremony. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman Medical Center, 1290 W. Fairview St., Colfax, WA 99111. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.